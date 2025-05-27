Yaaas! ‘Love Is Blind’ FanFaves AD & Lauren Share Back-2-Back Pregnancy Announcements

Love Is Blind is revealing new additions to the show’s growing universe. Two of the Netflix reality show’s hit couples have announced pregnancies in back-to-back posts.

A fan-favorite couple from the show’s initial season, Cameron and Lauren Hamilton, have been outspoken about their pregnancy journey. The two hit things off “sight unseen,” the show’s signature phrase, making it down the aisle at the end of its first season.

The couple has remained strong since 2018, undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) to grow their family. Now, the Hamiltons have a bundle of joy on the way as a symbol of their atypical love story.

“We were counting down the days ‘til we could test because we did IVF,” Cameron told People in an interview published May 26. “We did the classic test, and we both went into the bathroom to look.”

He continued, “We saw the word pregnant. That was just a huge moment, to actually see the word pregnant on the test.”

“I fell to my knees and cried,” added Lauren. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve literally been trying to get pregnant for four years.”

However, they are not the only Love Is Blind couple expecting a child. Another favorite, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, also announced her pregnancy with fiancé Ollie Sutherland. While the two were on different seasons and versions of the hit show, they met while filming season 3 of Netflix’s Perfect Match.

The duo announced their engagement in March, surprising fans and castmates. While Sutherland, who starred in season 1 of Love Is Blind UK, hails from London, the couple has a wedding to plan for as well.

“You’re my best friend, you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you,” Ollie said during the proposal. “Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.”

While both couples have already proven that their love is blind, they are celebrating baby bliss as they enter this new era of their lives.

