Sports by Keka Araújo Grit Meets Grown Man: David Yurman Taps NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony And Jaylen Brown For Bold New Chain Campaign The campaign will be featured on social media and through advertising throughout the year.







Luxury jeweler David Yurman has announced its latest men’s campaign, featuring NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Jaylen Brown, who showcase the brand’s signature Curb Chain collection.

Building on a previous campaign featuring prominent NBA players, this collaboration highlights David Yurman’s dedication to culture and innovation, according to a press release.

Anthony and Brown, known for their achievements on and off the court, embody the passion and individuality central to David Yurman’s men’s line. The campaign, shot by creative director Set Free Richardson, emphasizes the strength and artistry of the Curb Chain collection.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Carmelo and Jaylen, two incredible athletes who exemplify leadership, style, and dedication,” said Evan Yurman, President of David Yurman.

“Their ability to inspire both in the game and in culture makes them the perfect ambassadors for our brand.”

Anthony, a ten-time NBA All-Star and future Hall of Famer, was styled by Khalilah Beavers and is featured in a campaign segment with his son, Kiyan Anthony, discussing life and ambition.

“I’ve always gravitated to unique pieces that tell a story, and these collections truly reflect that level of artistry and narrative,” Anthony said.

Brown, a prominent forward for the Boston Celtics and a four-time NBA All-Star, brings his dynamic presence to the David Yurman collaboration. Styled by Wayman & Micah, Brown is captured in a thoughtful moment playing chess with his grandfather, Willie Brown. This scene underscores themes of strategy, intellect, and the wisdom passed down through generations, reflecting Brown’s multifaceted persona.

Beyond his stellar basketball career, which includes leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 and 2024, securing a championship, and winning Finals MVP in the latter, Brown is recognized for his intellectual curiosity and commitment to social impact. His wide-ranging interests include history, philosophy, technology, meditation, and learning Spanish. He has engaged in discussions at prestigious institutions like Harvard University and MIT, showcasing his interests beyond the sport.

Brown is also the founder of his apparel line and foundation, “7uice,” which embodies themes of positive energy and activism. (Red Bull) His dedication to creating opportunities for marginalized youth is evident through his collaborations with the MIT Media Lab, focusing on STEAM education initiatives. In 2024, he launched the Boston XChange, a non-profit dedicated to building generational wealth and fostering cultural innovation in underserved communities.

“Jewelry is a statement—it’s about energy and presence,” Brown added. “David Yurman’s designs allow me to express myself and show up elegant and timeless.”

The campaign will be featured on social media and through advertising throughout the year.

RELATED CONTENT: Detroit’s Diasporic Takeover: AfroFuture 2025 Drops Star-Studded Lineup With Tee Grizzley and Davido!