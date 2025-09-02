News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Love Island’ Cast Member Hospitalized After Mishap At Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo Love Island USA participant, Taylor Williams is recovering after being thrown from a horse during the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo.







Love Island USA participant, Taylor Williams, is recovering after being thrown from a horse and trampled during the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo Aug. 30.

A TikTok video circulated online shows Williams and his horse falling in front of the crowd. The horse appeared to roll over Williams before officials rushed to assist. Footage captured the harrowing moment as Williams lay motionless until help arrived.

Williams later took to Instagram to reassure his followers, “Preciate all the love! I’m all good,” he wrote. “Was in a horse accident last night, but I’m still pulling up tonight, injured and all,” he said, noting he intended to attend his brother’s birthday celebration despite his injuries.

Known for introducing himself as a cowboy and veterinary student on Love Island, Williams has celebrated his cowboy heritage.

Fellow castmates and friends rallied with messages of support. Love Island co-star Jaylen Brown read, “sending all my prayers and positive vibes,” to which Williams replied, “Preciate it dawg.”

Despite the severity of the fall, Williams’s recovery was seemingly swift. He was released from the hospital the following day and appeared at his brother’s birthday event.

Williams, an Oklahoma native, veterinary student, and self-described cowboy, appeared on Love Island USA in 2025. He quickly gained attention for his adventurous spirit, charismatic personality, and relationship with model Olandria Carthen. On the show, he was known for his willingness to take risks, both in challenges and in pursuing romantic connections with fellow Islanders.

The love triangle between him, Carthern, and his current flame, Clarke Carraway, became a central storyline for the Peacock game show. While some fans were upset by Williiam’s decision to pursue Carraway, many appreciated his willingness to explore. William’s combination of cowboy charm and humor earned him a dedicated fan following. A following that will ride with him to the rodeo and beyond.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Cowboy Carter’ Concertgoers Injured In Alleged Stampede At MARTA Station While Leaving Show