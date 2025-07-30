News by Sharelle B. McNair Ex-Cop And Podcast Host Claims Viral Cincinnati Brawl Shows Black ‘Hatred’ For Whites The riot started after video showed a White man slapping a Black man, identified as Montianez Merriweather, in the face.







After a vicious July 26 riot in Cincinnati between a group of Black people and white people went viral, sparking conversation about racial tension, podcast host Brandon Tatum gave a different opinion, stating the fight showcased the Black community’s alleged “hatred” for white people.

During a segment of Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” the former Tucson, Arizona, police officer, who is Black, shared his thoughts after it was revealed Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge claims the posted videos are being taken out of context and don’t paint the entire picture. Tatum feels Theetge is “trying to save face with the Black community” and goes on to say her remarks wouldn’t exist if the roles in the fight were reversed.

Once Cain agreed with that opinion, as the victims of the brawl were white, Tatum says it’s time for people to look at it for what it really is — “racism visibly from the Black community.” “I’ve been Black my whole life, and I grew up in a Black community, and the hatred that Black people have for white people is just…it doesn’t get spoken about enough,” the former cop said. “That’s why, when you see situations like this, where, clearly, not everybody’s family members and they’re just beating the brakes off these white people, it’s just built-up, pent-up anger and hatred towards white people.”

Videos on social media show a white man starting the fight by slapping a Black man, identified as Montianez Merriweather, in the face. Things became out of hand when another assailant retaliated by punching the man. Shortly after, another Black man, who was some feet away, jumped in to continue the assault. It didn’t take long for the white man to be beaten down in the middle of the street.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Merriweather and two others, Dekyra Vernon and Jermaine Matthews, were arrested and face charges, including felonious assault and aggravated riot. Outside of the racial divide conversation, the riot touched on safety concerns in the downtown Cincinnati area, as data highlights almost double the amount of burglaries and breaking-and-entering incidents in 2025 in comparison to 2024, and thefts from cars so far this year. There has also been an uptick in homicides, with the number being at 34, increasing by four from last year.

Comments underneath the video push similar narratives that Tatum showcased on Fox News, but there is no context or proof behind his opinion that Black people have hatred toward white people.

The podcast host is known for his seemingly controversial rhetoric. After former Vice President Kamala Harris made her way as Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential campaign, Tatum said he “peed himself” when a Fox News host was heard referring to Harris as the “original ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl.”

