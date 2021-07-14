Lowe's Announces Return Of Making It Entrepreneur Pitch Program With Daymond John

The home improvement giant Lowe’s and Shark Tank star Daymond John have announced the next round of Making it…With Lowe’s, a nationwide pitch program for diverse entrepreneurs.

The program will give diverse entrepreneurs the chance to sell their product on Lowe’s.com and in its stores. During the coronavirus pandemic Black and minority businesses have struggled to stay afloat and open. Making matters worse is the fact that many of these businesses are also falling behind in the recovery.

These factors have led Lowe’s to bring back its Making It program to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners to grow their businesses and overcome the obstacles the pandemic presented.

John said in a release that Lowe’s Making It program gives diverse business owners who are traditionally overlooked the chance to tell their stories.

“Making It…With Lowe’s shines a light on the remarkable stories of diverse small business

owners who are often overlooked and underrepresented,” John said. “Last year’s program underscored the importance of giving them an opportunity to break through traditional processes. This year, as so many diverse small business owners begin the recovery process, it is even more important to provide them with a much-deserved space to succeed.”

The first round of Making It received more than 1,300 product submissions and allowed minority business owners to get invaluable advice and mentorship from John and Lowe’s merchants to help them grow and expand their businesses.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners can apply now through midnight July 30 and women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community are encouraged to apply with innovative products both in and beyond the home improvement spectrum.

Lowe’s has led several initiatives to help business owners during the coronavirus pandemic. Last summer, at the height of the pandemic, Lowe’s committed millions to keep small businesses afloat.

In June, the home improvement giant committed $25 million in minority small business grants and in August committed another $30 million in grants to minority businesses.