LSU’s Basketball Champion Flau’jae Johnson To Be Honored With Intersection in Georgia

Flau’jae Johnson‘s Big 4 energy transcends the court.

After scoring a major win, the 19-year-old Louisiana State University basketball champion continued to receive her flowers, thanks to her hometown, Savannah, GA.

The intersection at Abercorn St. and W. Montgomery crossroad will soon bear Johnson’s name in honor of her national championship title, her humanitarian efforts within her community, and as “one of the nation’s youngest female hip-hop and athletic ambassadors,” according to a house resolution. She was also named the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year Award.

State Representative Carl Gilliard is a proud sponsor behind the resolution recognizing a “more than deserving” person. He told the news outlet that the recognition had been in the works since the beginning of the year.

“The intersection that people on the south side of Savannah, all over Savannah and look at Flau’jae Johnson and say this is something that’s named after her,” Gilliard told Fox 8.

“We see streets, we see bridges, we see honors that are given to people that deserve it and I think she’s more than deserving. And I think you’ll see she’ll continue to give back to her community.”

In addition to her basketball career, Johnson appeared on the third season of the Lifetime reality show, The Rap Game, and season 13 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, where the young star received the golden buzzer.

Reportedly, Johnson has gone on to work with Boosie Badazz, landed a deal last year with Roc Nation, and is looking toward a feature with Lil Wayne. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, she’s even caught the attention of Executive Vice President at Columbia Records Abou “Bu” Thiam, who praised Johnson for being “a real rapper.”

According to Gilliard, Johnson has also been busy pouring time, energy, and inspiration into the kids.

“I’ve watched her give back into her community from every element of going to talk to kids in schools when she was in school. I’ve watched her run the Keep Savannah Beautiful campaign. I’ve watched her giving to the Frank Callen Boys Club. Who can write a check for $10,000,” Gilliard said, per WTOC.

Fox 8 reported that Johnson will be recognized at an event on July 22nd and a naming ceremony is expected to follow a few days later.