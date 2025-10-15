LSU’s Divine 9-Hosted Annual Homecoming Step Show Was An Ode To Black Culture

Divine 9 members of Louisiana State University brought the culture to their institution with their annual Homecoming step show.

The cohort of Black Greek Letter Organizations has made its mark on campus with this time-honored tradition. In this year’s showcase, eight fraternities and sororities performed for the audiences, showing LSU this element of Black collegiate culture.

LSU’s National Panhellenic Council brought the show to life at the school’s Union Theater Oct. 10. Participating groups competed for a cash prize and bragging rights until next homecoming season. Beyond winning, the step show honors LSU’s Black collegiate community.

“It’s a big representation of Black culture, especially in college,” shared Ryan Rice, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, to the LSU Reveille. “It displays the diversity at LSU, shows the historical legacy of the Divine Nine and highlights just how large and impactful our community is, as all nine organizations that make up the National Panhellenic Council are active on LSU’s campus.”

Using the themes of their organizations, each group performs a skit while stepping to the beat of popular and classic hits. From Glorilla’s “Let Her Cook” to Trill Family’s “Wipe Me Down,” each competitor brought the laughs and talent to the stage. Many also touch on pop culture moments, such as the university’s Omega Psi Phi chapter and their winning performance, which took inspiration from the 2025 film Sinners.

Step shows remain an integral part of the Divine 9 experience, also featured at many HBCUs. As an expression of unity, creativity, and heritage, step shows are a way to bridge the overarching Black Greek community with their entire campuses.

Performing at the step show feels more important than ever to LSU’s Divine 9 community, especially at a time where the celebration of diversity lies in jeopardy. As the crackdown on DEI continues across all levels of education, the school’s continued upliftment of this cultural tradition does more than engage audiences, but remind them why they must continue forth.

This year’s competition at LSU saw the Ques and the Deltas take home the crowns. However, what also reigns is a vibrant showcase of community and culture that seeks to live on at the Baton Rouge institution.

