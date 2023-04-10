LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson’s Rap Skills Catches Attention of Columbia Records Executive Bu Thiam

LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson is being scouted for a different arena these days.

Executive Vice President at Columbia Records Abou “Bu” Thiam has his ears alert for some new talent, and the LSU Tiger is on his radar after going viral multiple times, showing off her rap skills.

“She hard, she hard,” Thiam said when TMZ asked if she had what it takes to be a serious rapper. “She need to get at me.”

“I’ve been, actually, looking into her a little bit. I went to her page the other day to kinda see if it was real,” Thiam continued. “You know, to see if she was like playing or if she was serious about it. From what I see, she’s been doing this for a while now. It just so happens she has basketball skills, but she’s a real rapper for real, so I’mma definitely look into that fo’ sho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big 4️⃣ (@flaujae)

The 19-year-old NCAA champ has appeared on America’s Got Talent, and her 2020 “Sway In The Morning” freestyle showed off her rap skills. When Johnson was 12 years old, she appeared on Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game,” where she was heard by industry legends, including Fabolous, Rick Ross, Da Brat, and others.

Reportedly, Johnson has worked with Boosie Badazz, landed a deal last year with Roc Nation, and is looking toward a feature with Lil Wayne.

Thiam became the vice president of Columbia Records last year, guiding A&R and strategic initiatives. Before his new role, the music executive held A&R positions at Konvict Muzik, a label run by his brother, Akon. He also worked alongside L.A. Reid at Def Jam Records. The music professional is credited for contributing to the success of artists, including Kanye West, Rihanna, T-Pain, Lady Gaga, and others.

In March, Thiam shared his thoughts about the industry shifting. “In a male-dominated industry, the women are making better rap records than men!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bu Thiam (@__bu)