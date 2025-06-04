Women by Stacy Jackson Lucia Restaurant Serves Afro-Caribbean Experience In Time For Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month with Lucia, a new luxury restaurant located in LA's historic Fairfax district.







An illuminating dining experience has arrived on the Los Angeles food scene, and foodies are welcome to drop by and enjoy a new restaurant loaded with Afro-Caribbean culinary treats.

Hospitality expert Sam Jordan’s “Lucia” restaurant officially opened on May 28, just ahead of Caribbean American Heritage Month. Located in the historic Fairfax District, Lucia is making history of its own. A press release revealed that the destination has become the first restaurant in the city to present a modern take on Caribbean cuisine in a lavish setting. Lucia, which means “light,” brings bold flavors and rich heritage to the residents and visitors of Los Angeles. Guests will experience Caribbean culture at its finest as they gather to enjoy refined Afro-Caribbean food, exemplary service, and a luxurious atmosphere.

“Los Angeles has such a diverse food scene, but I felt there was a gap and underrepresentation for bold, soulful Afro-Caribbean cuisine with this modern, elevated approach,” said Jordan. “There are such unique flavor profiles across the Caribbean islands that make it hard to replicate in other locations, but in Southern California, we have this incredible range of produce and accessible products that allow us to stay truly authentic.”

So, what’s on the menu at the luxurious Lucia restaurant? Adrian Forte is Lucia’s executive chef, and the Jamaica-born culinary innovator has mastered a lineup of dishes that incorporates the foods, spices, and native fruits of St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and more. Guests may feel intrigued to try anything from Lucia’s colorful bowl of loaded rice and peas to the comforting Guyanese Oxtail Pepperpot with butterbeans. The menu also boasts Caribbean dishes like Coconut Fried Chicken with fermented chili aioli and a marinated Ribeye Steak served with toum and spiced jus.

To top off the dining experience, Lucia offers a lineup of around 15 tropical cocktails sorted by Beverage Director Melina Meza. Sourcing from a combination of Southern California and island-grown ingredients like tamarind, soursop, and coconut, Meza’s mixes highlight the bold, complex flavors of the Caribbean. Lucia’s drink menu includes: an Okra “Martini” with vodka, gin, pickled okra, lemongrass, thyme, bay leaf, dry vermouth and escovitch; the Oxtail “Old Fashioned,” oxtail-washed bourbon and rye whiskies, sweet potato liqueur, sugar cane and Creole bitters; and 12 to 14 wines-by-the-glass, with half offerings from Black-owned wineries like McBride Sisters, Sun Goddess, and Sam’s Red Bear Winery. Pair Lucia’s drinks with any of the restaurant’s island-inspired dishes like baked “Trini Mac Pie,” a staple of Trinidad and Tobago, “Sweet Potato Sticky Pudding,” and “Saltfish & Fig Croquettes,” a play on St. Lucia’s national dish.

Lucia’s 118-seat restaurant welcomes guests through a golden, mirrored chamber before they are elegantly greeted by a breathtaking white-terrazzo bar, which features three 18-foot verdigris sculptural palms designed by Preen, Inc. and fabricated by Guerin Swing. Seated guests comfortably settle into one of the plant-patterned velvet booths that look up to towering shell domes and warm lighting. To master the brand identity, Jordan collaborated with Dominic West as head of Brand & Culture Development. “The space exudes energy, elegance, and a touch of sultriness, and is designed as an arena for culinary, musical, and social alignment,” the press release stated. “Overall, the breezy, outdoor nature of island culture is juxtaposed with the opulence of 1950s Golden-Era restaurants.”

Step into an elevated Caribbean dining experience by making a reservation at Lucia on Resy.