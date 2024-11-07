Politics by Stacy Jackson Lucy McBath Reclaims North Atlanta’s 6th District Seat McBath opposed Republican plans to defund Planned Parenthood for the Georgia community.







U.S. Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath is back in the seat for North Atlanta’s 6th congressional district after she defeated Republican Jeff Criswell in the 2024 election.

According to the Georgia House District 6 election results for 2024, NBC News polls showed McBath reigned victorious with nearly 75% of the state’s votes. The politician’s reelection to the seat she represented from 2019 to 2022 follows her forced redistricting to the 7th district in 2022. In her current seat, the congresswoman covers areas of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, which includes Forsyth, Dawson, and portions of Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cherokee counties.

In 2023, McBath was targeted by Republicans with a proposal for a court-ordered new Black majority district, which BLACK ENTERPRISE previously noted, threatened a complete elimination of her district. Georgia Republicans went after McBath’s position in a 2021 district separation. The two newly created areas were majority Democratic and Republican. McBath, however, won a primary in the majority Democratic area against Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bordeaux the next year in 2022.

The Congresswoman has placed her focus on issues including LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, infrastructure, and money in politics. A campaign website for the Democrat details her commitment to protect LGBTQ+ communities by passing non-discriminatory legislation. Her fight for equality and justice expands to the community of women in her district where she continues to fight for affordable and quality healthcare. As a mother and a breast cancer survivor, McBath opposed Republican plans to defund Planned Parenthood for the Georgia community. Additionally, McBath was urged to tackle issues like gun violence after her son was shot and killed at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2012. Seeing no help from elected leaders at the time prompted her to dedicate her life to making American communities safe. She ran for Congress following the shooting in Parkland, Florida, and sponsored gun safety legislation and other measures, which passed the House, including universal background checks for all gun sales and Red Flag Laws.

