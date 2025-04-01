News by Sharelle Burt Rep. Lucy McBath Pauses Run For Georgia Governor After Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis McBath was seeking to become Georgia's first female and Black governor.







Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) is hitting pause on her 2026 campaign for Georgia governor to focus on her husband, Curtis, who has been diagnosed with cancer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While he has already had surgery, McBath says there were unexpected complications.

“His road to ultimate health is going to be a little longer and more difficult than we thought,” McBath said. “It’s a hard decision. It’s a really difficult decision to make. And right now, I can’t make the decision on whether or not to run for governor. I’ve always said my priorities should be where I’m supposed to be. And that’s helping my husband.”

After the four-term congresswoman became the first Georgia Democrat to launch an exploratory committee, McBath sought to become the state’s first female and Black governor, following a bid from Stacey Abrams, and the first Black female governor in the United States.

McBath’s political presence rose after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012 by a white man while playing loud music at a Jacksonville, Florida, gas station. The gun control advocate and former flight attendant was supported by billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, according to ABC News, and resulted in a prime-time slot at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, leading a group of survivors and family members of gun violence victims.

While her gubernatorial bid is paused, McBath will not step down from her U.S. House seat. “Right now, I have to organically look at everything and make sure I’m where I’m most needed.”

Her work on gun control hasn’t stopped, issuing her support for a 2022 bill that will strengthen background checks for the youngest of gun buyers. It also seeks to keep firearms out of the hands of repeat domestic violence offenders and assist states to enable red flag laws.

With McBath takes a step back, there is room for other Black members of the Democratic party to take over the Georgia Governor’s Mansion for the first time in over 20 years. Former DeKalb chief executive Michael Thurmond and former mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms are potential candidates, and Abrams has failed to rule out a third campaign.

On the Republican side, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr announced his bid for the seat while Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is also expected to launch a campaign.