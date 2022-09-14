Good Karma: Ludacris Honors His Daughter, Celebrates Black Girls with Mattel Doll Collection

Ludacris, inspired by his eldest daughter, 20-year-old Karma Bridges, created the series surrounding the life of a young girl who uses her music to make a change in the world as she faces issues involving self-esteem, friendship, and discrimination. The motivation stemmed from his daughter’s interests in becoming an entertainer and musician, the rapper revealed to Blavity.

“I had sat her down when she was six years old, and I told her [that] if she wants to make music, she has to talk about what goes on in her life and her world, because daddy talks about and narrates what goes on in his life in hip-hop. And that’s what started this whole idea,” Ludacris shared.

According to the outlet, the partnership occurred after Mattel executives watched the show. The collection is a full line of products that includes dolls, playsets, and accessories. Children will be able to create real life, memorable moments from the show.

“Myself, Mattel, and our resources took so much of our time getting the absolute most authentic feel and look of the hair with premium quality,” Ludacris said. “Even the hair roots are top-notch. When you touch the hair and texture, it will blow you away because of the quality developments within the hair fiber.”