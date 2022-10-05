Ludacris is Cheesing for Change Flaunting New Set of 'BUY BLACK' Grills

Fans spotted Ludacris sporting some new drip on social media this weekend.

The award-winning rapper posted a video to his Instagram Sunday to share a message with his fans through a new set of gold grills.

In the video, the rapper is decked out in an all-black outfit, stunting a gold chain and some freshly done braids between zig-zag parts. The camera zooms in for an extreme close-up of his face, cancelling out the brick wall background and the rest of the rapper’s body.

At one point, the actor reveals the statement grills on his teeth that spell out, ‘BUY BLACK,’ in all capital letters.

A short caption, “Still Minding My Black Owned Business,” was included in the post. According to Hip Hop DX, the words were sound tracked by Pusha T’s “If You Know You Know.”

Ludacris is an active supporter of the Black community, and has used his platform to give back to the youth and invest in Black businesses.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Ludacris’ charity arm, The Ludacris Foundation, collaborated with StubHub’s #TicketForward program in 2020 to donate $75,000 in music instruments to Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.

“It makes me feel great. I feel with power comes great responsibility. I always say that. I think it’s my duty to make them understand how powerful they are and what they can accomplish,” Ludacris said regarding the donation.

In 2021, the rapper donated $10,000 to a Black father-daughter-owned company to support their Photo Patch app, a portal that helps connect incarcerated parents with their children.

Ludacris‘ support for the Black community continued this year as he celebrated Black girls with a new Mattel doll collection in honor of his daughter and his animated Netflix series, Karma’s World.

“The more diversity and inclusivity I can see across onscreen, the happier I’ll be—because it’s part of the reason I wanted to create the show. Karma’s World has provided an opportunity to become mainstream in the way certain shows paved the way for me,” Ludacris said.

“I’m very happy that we’re seeing more of us onscreen.”