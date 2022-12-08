Ludacris Teams With Mercedes-Benz to Gift New Footwear to Atlanta Students

On Wednesday, Fast and Furious actor and rapper Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz USA gave new shoes to over 500 children in Atlanta.

The donation was part of a program that Mercedes-Benz is spearheading across the country as part of its Season to Shine holiday giving initiative in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit.

Wednesday’s footwear giveaway in Atlanta was made in conjunction with Mercedes-Benz USA brand ambassador Ludacris and The Ludacris Foundation.

“I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event,” said Ludacris in a written statement.

“I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I’m thrilled to be part of that.”

The Washington Post reported that the event took place at Miles Elementary School.

The principal of Miles Elementary School, Thalise Perry, stated the importance of giving the students gifts as it enhances the children’s overall education.

“So when they feel good about themselves, they look good that they will perform high inside of our classroom. So many of our students each day, we look to make sure that we can provide support for them, support for their families. And this is one key way of doing just that,” Perry said.

Season to Shine was started by Mercedes-Benz USA as part of its national corporate social responsibility program, Driving Your Future. This endeavor aims to empower the next generation by supporting educational programs, career readiness, and child safety.

With this year’s Season to Shine program, Mercedes-Benz USA has given out 1,270 new shoes to every student who attends its partner schools in Atlanta – Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy and Leonora P. Miles Intermediate Elementary.