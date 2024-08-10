Politics by Daniel Johnson U.S.’s Largest Latino Civil Rights Group Breaks Historic Precedent, Endorses Harris/Walz Ticket The League of United Latin American Citizens broke its nearly century-old political tradition of neutrality in presidential elections.









The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) broke with its nearly century-old political tradition of neutrality in presidential elections and endorsed the Harris/Walz ticket via a statement released on Aug. 9.

According to The Hill, the group is also expected to make an appearance at an Aug. 10 campaign rally in Las Vegas. The endorsement follows LULAC’s report slamming Project 2025, which has been tied to Republican Party nominee Donald Trump, which they criticized for its “disproportionately” negative impact on Latinx Americans.

LULAC’s report outlines 10 ways that Project 2025 would distinctively impact Latinx civil rights; these include, but are not limited to: cutting off legal immigration, mass deportation, criminalizing reproductive rights, dismantling the U.S. Dept. of Education, cutting social safety net programs, and ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC Adelante chair, and former LULAC president, released a statement regarding the organization’s first-ever endorsement. The endorsement was officially given through LULAC Adelante, the group’s political action committee.

“Throughout her career, [Vice President] Harris has demonstrated a commitment to justice, equality, and inclusivity—values that resonate deeply with the Latino community and will move our country forward in the right direction.”

Garcia continued, “Today, we are proud to endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because of the real issues facing Latino communities and all Americans across the nation; we can trust them to do what is right for our community and the country.”

According to The Hill, LULAC is expected to use its 535 chapters or councils, and 140,000 members to canvass support for the Democratic ticket particularly in key swing states.

Although there has been more conversation about a shift from Latinx voters away from the Democratic Party recently, similar to Black Americans, that demographic historically votes Democrat, The New York Times reports.

To that end, LULAC, along with several other Latinx organizations and leaders, have united behind Harris ever since she effectively became the Democratic candidate by announcing her intention to run for president.

According to The Hill, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Harris-Walz campaign manager, told NBC News that they believed the endorsement from the prominent Latinx civil rights organization aligns with the goals of the campaign and LULAC’s mission.

“They’ve never backed away from the fight for the communities they represent, and Vice President Harris has never stopped fighting to create opportunities for Latino families.” Rodriguez told NBC News.

In June, Vice President Harris made an appearance at LULAC’s national convention via a pre-recorded video message regarding the shared goals of the organization and the Democratic Party.

“LULAC, there is so much at stake at this moment as we continue to fight to win paid family leave and affordable child care, to secure a pathway to citizenship including for dreamers and families, to lower rents and help more Americans buy a home. We continue to count on your leadership to energize, to organize and mobilize and to make your voices heard.” Harris said in the message.

