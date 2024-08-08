Luther Vandross Documentary Hitting Theaters Later This Year, Will Debut on CNN, OWN, Max in 2025

The documentary about soulful singer Luther Vandross is hitting the airwaves in 2025 as Giant Pictures has announced that Luther: Never Too Much will premiere across CNN, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and Max. The documentary is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

There hasn’t been an exact date disclosed for the film’s debut, but it will air 20 years after the balladeer died. Vandross died from complications of a stroke on July 1, 2005, at the age of 54 in Edison, New Jersey.

The documentary was done by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter, who previously worked with CNN Films on John Lewis: Good Trouble.

“It was a joy to work on this film. Luther was a spectacularly talented performer, composer, and producer,” Porter said in a written statement. “His influence was found in multiple genres, and it was a delight to discover each one. It has been so much fun to see longtime fans remember why they love him, and new fans come to understand his brilliance.”

The film showcases the life and career of Vandross, one of the most gifted singers to hit the stage. The documentary received rave reviews when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It was also shown at the Tribeca Festival, Hot Docs International Film Festival, and Nantucket Film Festival.

Along with archived footage from over the years, various esteemed artists spoke of him, his work, and his impact on the industry. Fellow entertainers and talented individuals like Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Richard Marx, and Dionne Warwick are a few of the notables who spoke about Vandross in the film.

“The whole Giant Pictures team fell in love with Luther: Never Too Much following its stellar film festival run this year. The film is a huge crowd-pleaser and a must-see, not only for existing Luther Vandross fans but also those discovering his incredible talents for the first time. We are excited to partner with Sony Music, Raindog Films, and CNN Films on this nationwide theatrical release,” said Nick Savva, General Manager of Giant Pictures.

Vandross was nominated 31 times for a Grammy Award and won eight times. The vocalist also won eight American Music Awards, while releasing 11 consecutive platinum/double platinum albums (13 overall). Eight of his albums were Billboard Top 10 albums.