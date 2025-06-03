Women by Stacy Jackson Black Women Of Luxelle Brokerage Buy, Sell, Lease Atlanta’s Luxury Real Estate Agent recruitment for Luxelle Brokerage began last month. The NouLuxe Realty founders will guide the next generation in real estate.







The ladies of NouLuxe Realty are bringing a bold new real estate venture to Georgia, and they are ready to close deals on some of Atlanta’s most luxurious properties through their latest launch, Luxelle Brokerage.

Real estate powerhouses Keianna Williams and Ebony Austin are setting a new standard with Luxelle Brokerage. They are ready to help clients buy, sell, and lease properties in the Buckhead area. A press release stated that Luxelle Brokerage will guide the next generation of homeowners, investors, and community leaders as they navigate the world of real estate.

Williams and Austin view their partnership as a vision extending beyond real estate. “It’s about legacy, faith, and elevating our community,” said Williams, while Austin stated, “Luxelle is not just a business—it’s a movement to make luxury real estate approachable and purposeful.”

When the duo formed NouLuxe Realty in April, they hoped to introduce the real estate world to a luxurious, yet accessible experience. Their goal was to extend homeownership opportunities to those seeking to build generational wealth.

Williams has been in the real estate industry since 2006. Her road to becoming a licensed broker began in December 2024, when she was prompted to sign up for the broker course in January. She completed the course and passed the final exam within five weeks, successfully passing the Georgia Real Estate Broker State Exam in March and obtaining her license. Williams has worked with several investors, represented buyers and sellers, collaborated with commercial clients, and managed properties.

Austin, the founder and CEO of Nouveau Hospitality Group, is widely known for her impact in both hospitality and real estate. She is a real estate developer, builder, and philanthropist who has already invested more than $1 million toward HBCU scholarships and other housing initiatives. Together, the founders are building something that “empowers others to own their futures” and proving that Black women create magic when they unite.

An official grand opening for Luxelle Brokerage is scheduled for June 2025 in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Agent recruitment began at the end of May.

RELATED CONTENT: Citigroup Erroneously Credits $81 Trillion To Customer’s Account, Highlighting Years Of Operational Failures

