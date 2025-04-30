Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Obamas’ Old Martha’s Vineyard Rental House On The Market For $39 Million The Obamas summered there from 2009 to 2011







The luxurious farmhouse-style estate in Martha’s Vineyard, where the Obama family spent their summers, has hit the market with a staggering $39 million price tag.

Owned by the family of acclaimed British architect Lord Norman Foster, Blue Heron Farm is where the Obamas stayed during the summer months of Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2011, Elle Decor reports. Seated on 30 acres of Martha’s Vineyard, the home offers potential buyers a chance to connect with rich presidential history.

From the Obamas’ summer getaways during key years of his presidency to the dinner party Bill and Hillary Clinton attended in 1998, Blue Heron Farm adds to Martha’s Vineyard’s signature allure—boasting connections to two presidents during their time in office.

Situated in Chilmark, Massachusetts, the estate spans approximately 30 acres and features a 7,000-square-foot main house adorned with classic white clapboard and a charming wraparound porch. Ideal for hosting family and friends, the property also includes a traditional Cape-style guesthouse, a boathouse, and a 150-year-old barn relocated from Pennsylvania.

The grounds are rich with amenities that connect residents to the land, including a riding ring, tennis and basketball courts, multiple gardens, an apple orchard, and a private stretch of waterfront along Tisbury Great Pond.

Foster wasn’t the one who rented the house out to the Obamas. The architect behind landmarks like London’s Gherkin and Wembley Stadium purchased the home in December 2011 for $22.4 million from Mollie and William Van Devender, who leased it to the former First Family.

Foster made significant upgrades to boost its value, including a full renovation of the main house, planting new trees, and adding a pool and pool house.

While the median home price on Martha’s Vineyard is currently around $1.1 million, properties with celebrity ties often fetch a premium. In 2023, Diane Sawyer’s home sold for nearly $24 million.

The sale of Blue Heron Farm will benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank, which collects a 2% fee on real estate transactions to support local conservation efforts. If the estate sells for its $39 million asking price, the buyer would owe the Land Bank $780,000 at closing.

