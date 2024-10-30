Luxury Travel Group For Black Women Shutters, Customers Have Yet To Be Refunded

After a luxury travel group for Black women shut down days before an upcoming trip, customers wonder what happened to their money spent.

The now-defunct “Ladies and Luggage” group abruptly canceled a trip to Dubai that was meant to take place this week. One woman, Virginia Gasber, sent the travel agency nearly $11,000 for the experience.

“I’m disappointed that the trip was canceled, and I’m disappointed that she is jerking us around about the money,“ expressed Gasber to WSB-TV.

More women, including retiree Deborah Wells, have spent thousands with the agency for axed trips. It would have been Wells’ second trip with the group, which she once considered a “sisterhood.”

Wells explained, “It was a sisterhood. And so now you could imagine your sister saying, ‘We’re not doing it anymore.’ Wait, what?”

However, Ladies and Luggage’s owner, Davia Woods, posted a lengthy video to Facebook explaining their sudden closure. While expressing that she intends to repay all customers, the refunds will not come as soon as they hope.

In a follow-up email, Woods explained that predatory loans, an “unexpected” tax lien, and a business partner leaving, resulted in multiple financial challenges for the travel group. Moreover, she added that she would notify those who bought insurance to file claims.

Woods also asserted that the shady business practices leading to the financial decline were unbeknownst to her.

“Unfortunately, there were significant details about the business and its operations that were not disclosed to me, and these undisclosed issues ultimately contributed to the challenges we are now facing,” wrote Woods to the news outlet. “I am working closely with my attorney to connect with each customer individually, ensuring that every claim is addressed and each person is made whole.”

However, it remains unclear when and if their money will be returned.

“You’re not telling me how to get my money back, though,” continued Wells. “We’re on a fixed income and making these payments for these promised great locations. And here we are.”

Despite this, an agency attorney emphasized that the customers’ money did go toward the “appropriate expenses.” However, as of right now, there is no definitive timeline for refunds.

RELATED CONTENT: TreeHouse Foods And Dakota Tom’s Recall Frozen Waffles, Sandwiches Due To Listeria Risk