News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors TreeHouse Foods And Dakota Tom's Recall Frozen Waffles, Sandwiches Due To Listeria Risk The recalls come amid concerns that consuming these products could cause serious health issues, especially for vulnerable populations







On Oct. 18, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) and Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches voluntarily recalled specific frozen waffle and sandwich products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalls come amid concerns that consuming these products could cause serious health issues, especially for vulnerable populations.

The affected frozen waffles, produced by TreeHouse Foods, were distributed across the United States and Canada under various brand names. Consumers are advised to check for products labeled with UPC codes and best-by dates listed in the company’s recall notice. Photos of the affected products can be viewed on TreeHouse Foods’ website. The recall follows routine testing at the manufacturing facility that detected the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is a harmful organism that can lead to severe and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, pregnant women face a higher risk as the infection can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.

Similarly, Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches, based in Corsica, SD, has recalled three popular sandwich products: the Pepper Jack Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, and The Gambler. The recall is linked to an ingredient supplier, BrucePac, whose beef patties may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected sandwiches were distributed to grocery and convenience stores across South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming. No illnesses have been reported so far. The recalled sandwiches include Pepper Jack Cheeseburger (UPC 737296806008), The Gambler (UPC 737296601788), and Bacon Cheeseburger (UPC 73729680300), with best-by dates ranging from September 1, 2024, to November 23, 2024. Dakota Tom’s has stopped using the supplier responsible for the affected patties.

Consumers who purchase these products are urged to either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported for either company’s recalled products, but anyone concerned about potential symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.

This recall is being conducted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

For further details or questions, TreeHouse Foods customers can call 800-596-2903 during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. Consumers can also visit the companies’ websites for more information on how to identify and return affected products.

