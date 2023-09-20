Lyft's New Feature Is Non-Binary- And Women-Friendly

Lyft has a new feature aimed at connecting women and non-binary riders with other women and non-binary drivers.

The rideshare app’s new “Women+Connect” feature puts women and nonbinary people in the driver’s seat by giving them the ability to match with more women and nonbinary riders. The new feature was highly requested by users who were looking for a safer driving and riding experience for women and nonbinary people.

Those who use the feature can turn on the preference in the Lyft app and prioritize matches with other nearby women and nonbinary riders. If no women or nonbinary riders are nearby, drivers with the preference on will still be matched with men or available drivers as Women+ Connect is a preference feature, not a guarantee.

“Women+ Connect is all about providing more women and nonbinary people the opportunity to earn money on their terms and giving riders more choice,” Lyft CEO David Risher said.

“We hope this gives millions of drivers and riders another reason to choose Lyft.”

The feature also offers more women access to Lyft’s flexible earning opportunities as drivers. Whether they’re driving to build a business, support their family, or simply enjoy earning good money while meeting great people, they can do so under safer conditions.

For years, rideshare drivers have valued the earnings opportunity through the Lyft platform, with drivers making close to $36 per hour, on average, including tips and bonuses.

“This opens up a new opportunity to make money in those twilight hours where there’s income potential,” Cametria H., a driver since 2018 who has given over 2,000 rides.

“It could lead to cool experiences, chats, and camaraderie within this community.”

“Women+ Connect” is launching first in early-access cities including Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose. Lyft is looking to roll out the feature in more cities very soon.

