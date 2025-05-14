Women by Stacy Jackson Lynae Vanee To Host Revolt’s New Series ‘The People’s Brief’ The weekly news and commentary series invites audiences to tune in for coverage on culture, politics, and education







Atlanta-born influencer Lynae Vanee is ready to discuss today’s most pressing topics as the host of Revolt’s upcoming news and commentary series, The People’s Brief.

Premiering May 20, the series will take viewers on a deep dive into culture, politics, education, and entertainment with the award-nominated digital powerhouse at the head of the table.

“With The People’s Brief, we are proud to give Lynae the stage she deserves while continuing to push the culture forward through authentic, transformative storytelling,” Revolt’s Chief Content Officer, Deon Graham said in a press release.

Fans will accompany Vanee as she provides coverage on the top headlines and gives her unfiltered insight on each episode.

Vanee has already amassed a loyal audience of her own, and with the new venture she will get a chance to connect with Revolt’s millennial and Gen Z audiences to bring real matters to the forefront.

The collaboration with Revolt allows the Spelman College alumna to bring something fresh and necessary to the conversation.

“As a Black woman and creator, working with a platform that does not just feature us, but truly believes in us—that is rare, and it means everything,” she said. “We are taking the topics people are already talking about, from politics to identity and power, and presenting them in a way that feels real, relevant and grounded in community.”

“This is bigger than a show,” Revolt wrote on Instagram. The series was created “by the people, for the people” and will offer a platform to highlight “truth, real conversations, and the voices that deserve to be heard.”

RELATED CONTENT: St. Louis Legend Jenifer Lewis Awarded Honorary Doctorate, Tells WashU Graduates To Prioritize Mental Health