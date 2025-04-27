Entertainment by Daniel Johnson Post-Diddy, Revolt Reemerges Under New Corporate Structure As Part Of Media Powerhouse Relaunch Samuels sees the vision for Offscript as an incubator for creatives to build their audiences, using cultural capital to create demand







Detavio Samuels, the CEO of both Revolt and Offscript Worldwide, recently folded Revolt, 440 Artists, Rebel House, and Six Zeroes into Offscript Worldwide; his goal is to create an integrated media and commerce platform that leverages Revolt’s young and multi-ethnic audience in hopes of turning those who visit the platform’s social media channels into the backbone of a new next-generation media company.

According to Variety, Revolt’s rebrand officially began just ahead of news that Sean Combs’ sex trafficking and sexual assault trial is set to get underway early in May. Combs is the founder of the platform, but was largely inactive in its day-to-day operations before selling his ownership stake in 2024 after the company cut all ties to the mogul.

In a statement released to Variety, Samuels hinted that the rebrand is an attempt to bring the focus onto the diverse viewership that his platform creates in a corporate environment that sometimes seems pliant to the whims of the Trump administration on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Revolt’s viewership is two-thirds people of color and 33% white. We’re trying to use this moment of becoming Offscript to force brands to understand who our audience really is, not what they imagine it to be. We need to prove to brands that we can help them drive sales and conversion by connecting them to the dopest creators and culture. We’re not building this thing for what media was. We’re headed for a world that is more diverse where creators power everything,” Samuels said.

Samuels spoke at length with Forbes in an exclusive interview about his plans to take the company and its various divisions to a new audience, utilizing what he calls the Offscript ecosystem to do so.

“Now that all these brands live under one umbrella, we’ve built an ecosystem that can take creators further than ever before. We can now nurture creators through the entire lifecycle of their careers. We’ve got multiple media brands to amplify their voice and a whole infrastructure to help them scale across formats, channels, and business models. From writing to visual media live events and culture-defining brand partnerships, we have everything a Creator needs to succeed. For musicians, we can even support music distribution through 440 Artists. When it was just REVOLT, we were already a cultural force. But now? We’ve built the operating system for the culture—and we can move creators through it in ways no one else can,” Samuels told Forbes.

According to Samuels, he sees the vision for Offscript as an incubator for creatives to build their audiences, using cultural capital to create demand.

“Infrastructure is everything. Many creators have the talent but need the scaffolding—production tools, monetization strategies, studio access, and business guidance—to thrive.” Samuels said. “We built OffScript to provide that. It’s not just about giving someone a viral moment—it’s about giving them the support to turn that moment into a movement, a brand, and ultimately a business. That’s how we sustain culture long-term. This is the new media powerhouse. We don’t want to be invited to the table. We’re building the damn house.”

