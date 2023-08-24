 Minnesota Lnyx Fans Thrown Out Of B-Ball Game For Heckling Satou Sabally After Ankle Injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 22: Satou Sabally #0 of the Dallas Wings drives to the basket during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 22, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Loyal fans are usually the folks teams need to encourage them to get going. Whether it’s through cheering them on or going after their opponent by heckling and harassing them, this time, a team’s fans got so out of hand that they were ejected from the game after an opponent suffered a minor injury.

According to Yahoo Sports, in a WNBA contest featuring the Minnesota Lynx against the Dallas Wings, several fans of the Lynx were ejected from the arena after they were seen and heard heckling Wings’ forward Satou Sabally, who had just rolled her ankle on the basketball court.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter, with the Lynx winning 91-86 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Sabally landed on Lynx guard Bridget Carleton’s foot and rolled her left ankle in that motion. While sitting on the court, Sabally can be seen yelling back at some fans seated behind the Lynx bench.

Wings’ Coach Latricia Trammell gave a detailed account of what transpired at that point.

“I can handle a lot, and so can our players as you know, but when Satou goes down, and you have someone in the stands that yells out, ‘I’m glad you’re hurt,’ there’s no place for that. [Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve] did apologize for that. Still doesn’t make it right. But, yeah, I mean, this league isn’t about that. And for someone to yell out that when Satou’s on the ground, crying, and someone yells out and says, ‘I’m glad you’re hurt, and then you’re probably faking it,’ there’s a problem.”

Sabally did respond to what occurred during the game on her Instagram account after the game.

Disgusting fan base in Minny. The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can’t be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long.

Both teams will be back on the court to go against each other on Thursday, but this time in Dallas.

