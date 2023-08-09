WNBA Altercations Leave One Player Suspended & Others Fined

The WNBA has punished players after an on-court altercation broke out during a pair of matches.

An intense face-off between the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings resulted in multiple athletes being ejected from the game after Chicago’s Dana Evans and Dallas’ Odyssey Sims got into a heated confrontation on the court during the third quarter of the game on Aug. 6, 2023. According to the Associated Press, following the Chicago Sky’s win over the Dallas Wings, the league has returned with a handful of punishments for the players.

Chicago Sky forward Ruthy Hebard was suspended from the game on Aug. 8, 2023, against Minnesota for her role in the altercation. Reportedly, Hebard came off the bench to defend her teammate, which landed her a one-game suspension. Women Hooping posted footage of the fight.

The other women were not off the hook for their part in the melee. The WNBA fined Wings’ guard Arike Ogunbowale for being verbally offensive toward an official. Ogunbowale’s punishment also included her decision to publicly criticize officiating following her team’s loss. More fines were issued to Chicago player Courtney Williams for leaving the designated bench area during the altercation.

The WNBA is ensuring all the players are held accountable. Layshia Clarendon and Brittney Sykes were penalized for their contact during the last 33 seconds of the Washington-Los Angeles game. Allegedly, Clarendon and Skyes confronted each other toward the end of the game, and it escalated, causing both players to be ejected.

Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin could not hide from their violations after they decided to leave the bench area during the altercation. Reportedly, the WNBA does not disclose fine amounts for its athletes.

Evans and Sims took their beef to social media following the on-court scuffle.

Odyssey Sims and Dana Evans had some words after an exchange during Sky-Wings. pic.twitter.com/OKSQzbuW3E — espnW (@espnW) August 7, 2023

The WNBA issued the suspension and fines to the basketball stars on Aug. 7, 2023, following the previous altercations that developed throughout the two games.