NFL’s Mack Hollins Displays Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Number Week After Marshawn Kneeland’s Death

A week after Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland committed suicide, New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins spread the word about suicide prevention as he entered the stadium before Thursday night’s home game against the New York Jets.

According to Yahoo Sports, Hollins was seen with a T-shirt that had the phone number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on it. The front of the shirt had “988” written on it, the number anyone can call or text to get help. On the back, the phrase “You are worth it!!!” was written as a message.

As the wide receiver approached the entrance at Gillette Stadium, he turned his body around so everyone could see the writing. Several words were spread out across the white T-shirt: “alone,” “scared,” “strong,” “seen,” “loved,” “happy,” healed,” and “vulnerable,” among others.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Hollins said as he walked past the cameras.

Hollins wanted to spread the message after Kneeland was discovered dead on Nov. 6 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase, according to Frisco (Texas) Police.

“I think that this topic, especially as a male, can often get pushed aside, can get brushed under the rug as not for men, not for tough guys, not for, I guess, our gender, sex, whatever you want to call it,” Hollins said after the game. “But it happens more than people want to admit it happens, whether it’s older men, younger men, successful men, poor men, rich men. It happens to all men, and it gets pushed under the rug too much.”

The Patriots beat the Jets, 27 to 14, to improve to 9-2 on the season.

When the Cowboys resume play in Week 11, they will do so with helmet decals remembering Kneeland. They will also wear special T-shirts honoring their teammate, Yahoo Sports reported.

Mack Hollins shared an important message about mental health tonight. https://t.co/nqGPrLPg5i pic.twitter.com/SujZr2tDHK — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) November 14, 2025