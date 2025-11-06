Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Found Dead After Police Chase

Second-year Dallas Cowboys defensive player Marshawn Kneeland was discovered dead Thursday, Nov. 6, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The team announced Kneeland’s death that day.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Kneeland scored his first NFL touchdown after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in the Cowboys’ Nov. 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN reported that the Frisco (Texas) Police stated Kneeland was found after they responded to a call from the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist in locating a vehicle.

According to police, the person evaded the DPS troopers as the car was being pursued around 10:39 p.m. CT on Nov. 5. The vehicle crashed on the southbound Dallas Parkway, and according to a police report, Kneeland fled the scene as officers searched with assistance from the K-9 and drone units.

Kneeland was found about three hours later. While searching for him, police officers said they received information that the defensive end “expressed suicidal ideations.”

Kneeland was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cowboys out of Western Michigan University. This season, an injury kept him out of two games, but he had 15 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hurries.

His rookie season also saw him miss six games due to a knee injury. For his first year, he recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures, a pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.

In a statement, the NFL said it was “deeply saddened” by Kneeland’s death and that it has “offered support and counseling resources” to the Cowboys.

