MacKenzie Scott Dropped A Beau Coup Bag On These HBCUs

MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, gained the bulk of her wealth after the couple’s 2019 divorce. Scott revealed her large-scale donation program, the Giving Pledge, back in 2020, which has distributed more than $19 billion to various charitable initiatives. Her current wealth stands at $34.5 billion.

In September 2025, Scott donated $70 million to the United Negro College Fund. The donation supports UNCF’s $1 billion capital campaign by maintaining scholarships and institutional development throughout its member institutions.

The most significant donation Scott has made to the Black community went to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Scott’s philanthropic contributions are an investment in the financial stability and independence of Black education. Scott’s approach stands out because its unrestricted funding to Black institutions allows HBCUs to achieve their own goals without external interference.

The following list shows HBCUs that have received significant donations from Scott, establishing record funding for these institutions.

Howard University

The university received an $80 million unrestricted donation from Scott in November 2025, which became the largest HBCU donation in history. Scott donated a total of $132 million to Howard University through three separate donations, which included $40 million in 2020 and $12 million in 2023.

Morehouse College

Scott made a $20 million donation to the Atlanta-based, male-only institution in July 2020. The school received unrestricted funding, which enabled it to establish scholarships and maintain its financial stability for future years.

Spelman College

Spelman College shared on Instagram that it received the biggest single donation in its history when Scott gave $38 million to the school. The unrestricted gift will support scholarships, academic innovation, and student success initiatives.

Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University announced that Scott had donated $38 million, the largest private donation in the university’s 35-year history. Scott’s donations to CAU reached $53 million after she gave $15 million in 2020 and $38 million in 2025. The university will use the funds to build up its endowment, create more scholarships, and improve academic programs.

Bowie State University

Bowie State University received its biggest donation of $25 million in December 2020. The university used this funding to enhance its endowment while providing financial support to students.

University Of Maryland Eastern Shore

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore received its largest private donation, $20 million, in December 2020. The university dedicated these funds to developing new academic programs and building essential facilities.

Alcorn State University

The $25 million donation Scott made to Alcorn resulted in a new funding level more than twice the previous amount. The university stated that the donation would create better scholarship opportunities while funding academic development initiatives for the future.

Delaware State University

The university received its largest single donor gift of $20 million, which established a new record for the institution’s 130-year history. The school dedicated its $20 million donation to create scholarships and enhance campus facilities.

Lincoln University

The Pennsylvania institution received $20 million, which it used to build its endowment fund for future expansion.

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University achieved a historic milestone when it received its most significant donation of $40 million from Scott. The university dedicated these funds to support student scholarships, academic programs, and building development projects.

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T University received its largest donation to date when it accepted $45 million through Scott’s philanthropy. The donation helped the university establish success grants for senior students and build a new engineering facility.

Voorhees College

Scott donated $4 million to Voorhees, the largest single donation the college had ever received. The donation set up Voorhees to increase scholarship funding and implement technological improvements.

Morgan State University

Morgan State University received two substantial donations from Scott. The prestigious institution received its first major donation of $40 million back in 2020, which enhanced its endowment and student support initiatives. And again in October 2025, when she donated an additional $63 million

