MacKenzie Scott Gifts Another $63 Million to Morgan State

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given another “transformative” gift to Morgan State University: a record-breaking $63 million.

Her donations to the Maryland HBCU over the past five years have totaled $103 million. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave a then-record $40 million to the school in 2020.

This new wave of financial support will help Morgan State thrive as the third-largest HBCU in the nation.

Scott’s latest donation is unrestricted, granting Morgan State officials the full authority to use it for strategic investments. The latest gift will deepen the school’s endowment and increase support for student success and its endeavors as a research institution.

The school is already on track to become the second HBCU with Carnegie 1 Research status, a mission further supported by this new gift.

“MacKenzie Scott’s renewed investment in Morgan is a resounding testament to the work we’ve done to drive transformation, not only within our campus but throughout the communities we serve,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, in an Oct. 15 press release. “To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory. This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress.”

This support has also pushed more philanthropic interest into Morgan State and other HBCUs, as Scott’s gifts have sparked a wave of donations toward institutions at the Atlanta University Center. Scott’s money has helped Morgan State build its Center for Urban Health Equity and National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities.

The latest funding will also help cushion the school’s latest venture, the first public, nonprofit medical school at an HBCU. With this critical financial support, the university remains on track to break boundaries in healthcare provider equity and research opportunities for its diverse scholars.

Furthermore, trusting Morgan State to allocate and manage this funding further supports its abilities to grow and thrive on its own terms.

“Morgan is on an extraordinary journey,” added Wilson. “This investment will allow us to accelerate that momentum, breaking barriers, advancing equity, and fulfilling our vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country—without losing our soul.”

