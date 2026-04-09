Education by Janee Bolden MacKenzie Scott’s HBCU Giving Tops $1B, Redefining What Transformational Philanthropy Looks Like MacKenzie Scott celebrated multiple milestones this week, both personal and philanthropic.







On Tuesday, as Scott celebrated her 55th birthday, news broke that her latest HBCU donation, $42 million gifted to Elizabeth City State University on the North Carolina school’s Founders Day, officially pushed her HBCU giving past the $1 billion mark.

“I want to express our deepest gratitude to MacKenzie Scott for this remarkable act of generosity and for her recognition of the critical role that HBCUs play in expanding opportunity and strengthening communities,” Chancellor S. Keith Hargrove Sr. said in a statement released by the university.

The funds will be used to support ECSU’s ASCEND 2030 strategy by expanding endowed scholarships, strengthening academic programming, and investing in campus infrastructure across academic, residential, and athletic spaces.

“Gifts like this do more than provide resources; they accelerate momentum,” Hargrove said. “This gift allows institutions like Elizabeth City State University to move boldly toward the future while remaining grounded in the mission that has guided us for 135 years.”

The billionaire philanthropist has now directed more than $1 billion in total donations to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), marking one of the most significant sustained investments in Black higher education in recent history.

The milestone reflects years of strategic, high-impact giving. Since 2020, Scott has consistently delivered large, often unrestricted gifts to HBCUs—funding that institutions can deploy at their discretion, rather than navigating the constraints that typically come with major donations.

Traditional philanthropy often arrives with conditions, reporting requirements, or donor-directed priorities. Scott’s approach flips that model, giving institutions both capital and autonomy, allowing leadership to decide where the need is most urgent, whether that’s scholarships, infrastructure, or long-term endowment growth.

Her HBCU giving spans dozens of institutions, with several headline-making contributions:

• $38 million to Alabama State University (2025)

• $42 million to Alcorn State University (2025)

• $50 million to Bowie State University (2025); $25 million (2020)

• $20 million to Claflin University (2020)

• $38 million to Clark Atlanta University; $15 million (2020)

• $20 million to Delaware State University (2020)

• $19 million to Dillard University (2025); $5 million (2020)

• $15 million to Elizabeth City State University (2020)

• $30 million to Hampton University(2020)

• $80 million to Howard University (2025); $40 million (2020)

• $20 million to Lincoln University (2020)

• $20 million to Morehouse College (2020)

• $63 million to Morgan State University (2025); $40 million (2020)

• $50 million to Norfolk State University (2025); $40 million (2020)

• $45 million to North Carolina A&T State University (2020)

• $63 million to Prairie View A&M University (2025); $50 million (2020)

• $38 million to Spelman College (2025); $20 million (2020)

• $6 million to Tougaloo (2020)

• $20 million to Tuskegee University (2020)

• $38 million to University of Maryland Eastern Shore (2025)

• $19 million to Voorhees University (2025)

• $50 million to Winston-Salem State University (2025)

• $20 million to Xavier University of Louisiana (2020)

Many of these gifts rank among the largest single donations in each institution’s history.

The results have been substantial.

Institutions that have received Scott’s funding have reported increases in enrollment, improved student retention, and expanded program offerings—evidence that flexible capital can translate into real, measurable outcomes.

But beyond the numbers, Scott’s approach is also shifting expectations around what large-scale giving can look like.

In 2019, MacKenzie Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon following her divorce from Jeff Bezos and committed to giving away at least half of her $28.4 billion fortune through the Giving Pledge. Since signing the pledge, she has distributed billions across education, racial equity, and community-focused organizations. Her continued focus on HBCUs signals a long-term investment in institutions that have historically done more with less.

In a higher education landscape increasingly shaped by political pressure, funding gaps, and rising costs, such unrestricted support is rare.

It is also, for many institutions, transformative.

As HBCUs continue to navigate both opportunity and challenge, Scott’s billion-dollar milestone underscores a broader shift in how impact is measured.

RELATED CONTENT: MacKenzie Scott, Ex-Wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Donates $160 Million To HBCUs