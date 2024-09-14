Macy Gray Hospitalized On Television From Ozempic Side Effects, ‘I Can’t Walk Without Losing My Breath’

Macy Gray had a recent health scare brought on by the side effects of the Ozempic weight loss drug captured on camera.

The “I Try” singer was filming an episode of The Surreal Life when producers rushed her to the hospital after she lost her breath. In a confessional, Gray opened up about how “awful” she was feeling at the time.

“This sucks because I’m here all the way in Colombia, and I really just want to give it my all, but I just feel awful, and I just want it to go away,” she told the cameras. “This is not going well. I can’t even walk very much without losing my breath.”

The soul singer was still being filmed when she spoke with producers about the status of her condition. One producer reminded Gray of the pancreas issues Ozempic can cause and encouraged her to go to the hospital.

Once she was given a ride to the emergency room, her fellow cast member and housemate Chet Hanks told the others what he’d been witnessing. “She hasn’t been eating,” he said, to which X Factor star Ally Brooke replied: “I know why. It’s the shot. That’s what happens. It literally happened to, like, my friends.”

The incident followed an episode where Gray got candid about some of the side effects she was enduring because of Ozempic, including feelings of constipation.

“Oh, boy my stomach hurts,” Gray told Kim Zolciak and Johnny Weir. “I took Ozempic. I can’t go to the bathroom, and I was up all night.”

Zolciak agreed, “Ozempic does that. You have to be really careful, you know,” she said.

After her hospital visit, Gray returned to the house and shared why she decided to start taking Ozempic: She was “kind of a vain person.”

“I’ve gained a lot of weight over the past couple years, and this is right about the time when everybody starts talking about this Ozempic,” she admitted.

“So, I thought, okay, I’m not taking [the weight] off the right way. Let me see if I can get one of these.”

Constipation and digestive discomfort are common side effects of Ozempic, according to Florence Comite, M.D., founder of the Comite Center for Precision Medicine & Health. Fatigue and pancreatitis, which might’ve been what Macy Gray experienced, are also possible side effects.

The weight loss drug craze is sweeping Hollywood, with many famous faces admitting to using semaglutides like Ozempic or Wegovy. In December, Oprah Winfrey shared her perspective on weight loss medication and explained why she’s being transparent about using it.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she told People. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people, particularly myself.”