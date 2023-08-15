Tracy Morgan Is Among Many Who Use Ozempic For Weight Loss

Comedian Tracy Morgan’s weight loss has been significant, and now he’s opening up about the key to keeping off the pounds. According to PEOPLE, the 54-year-old funny man has the prescription drug Ozempic to thank.

Alongside a regular gym routine, Morgan says a regular dose of the controversial drug has helped him maintain a more slender figure. “That’s how this weight got lost,” he said while visiting the Today Show. “I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!” Though originally intended to help those with type 2 diabetes, the FDA-approved medication has quickly become a popular way for many to stave off hunger and curb cravings, leading to rapid weight loss and easier maintenance.

Tracy Morgan also shares his hot takes on some topics, from tattooing your partner’s name to going to space. pic.twitter.com/aTWdpcxfwy — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 14, 2023

Though the prescription drug has safely entered the market, concerns over abuse and misuse have been prevalent, with some medical professionals openly criticizing the medication as a gateway to eating disorders. However, for those using it under a doctor’s care, the effects have been positive, with many turning to it after years of struggling to manage fluctuating weight. “I take Ozempic every Thursday,” Morgan added. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.” Other notable figures who’ve turned to the drug as a weight loss aid are NBA veteran Charles Barkley, billionaire tech founder Elon Musk, and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.

After regularly using Ozempic for a month, many users have seen weight loss of four to six pounds on average. Medical professionals have even started using it as a replacement for bariatric surgery in obese patients, according to UC Davis Health.