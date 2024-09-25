Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Madame Tussauds Unveils Latest Nod To Rihanna’s Fashion Pedigree With Newest Wax Figure The Fenty Beauty founder is a trailblazer in entertainment, entrepreneurship and fashion, with her success further symbolized in this new wax figure.







Rihanna has a new wax figure by Madame Tussauds, featuring her in one of her many iconic gowns.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s additional wax figure symbolizes her success beyond entertainment. Taking direct inspiration from her Fenty custom mint dress she wore at the 2019 British Fashion Awards, the figure ingrains the powerhouse in fashion and wax history. Madame Tussauds shared a snippet of their latest creation on Instagram.

The museum also poked fun at the singer’s elusive stance on returning to music in their caption.

“Her tour hasn’t been confirmed yet, but her new figure has,” they wrote in the post.

Madame Tussauds has constantly brought iconic figures to life on wax, often sparing no details. The same vision remains upheld in Rihanna’s latest version. It features all of the look’s highlights, including her Fulani braids, which she wore during the real-life occasion. While adorned with a similar sparkling necklace and earrings, the minty dress is a replica of the mini gown.

The museum’s studio manager, Jo Kinsey, praised the decision to feature Rihanna in this particular outfit as an “unforgettable moment” that they wanted to showcase.

“Rihanna is a powerhouse in beauty, fashion and music, truly shining like a Diamond. Her look at the 2019 British Fashion Awards made such a statement that we just had to replicate that unforgettable moment, ” exclaimed Kinsey, as reported by the Daily Mail.

She added, “Rihanna holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, and now our visitors can experience her in All of the Lights! We’re thrilled to give fans an unforgettable moment with the ultimate boss.”

While Rihanna remains more focused on growing her empire than releasing new singles, fans can still bask in her waxy essence. The artwork will be displayed at Madame Tussaud’s London museum starting Sept. 27.