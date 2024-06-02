Rihanna Shines Bright As Female Artist With Most Diamond Hits

Rihanna can now add a new achievement under her belt. The singer has made history as the top female artist with the most diamond-certified hit songs.

The “Diamonds” singer herself has earned four new diamond certifications, breaking a tie with other artists, per the Daily Mail. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) bestowed her 2007 single “Umbrella” and 2016 hit

“Work” with the plaques. The songs featured rappers Jay-Z and Drake, respectively. Additional songs include her solo release “Needed Me” and “Stay,” which featured Mikky Ekko.

Of the accomplishment, Rihanna boasted her new status to social media, specifically X. She posted a screenshot of her accolades for most diamond singles and certified titles for a woman in the music industry.

ain’t no back n forth pic.twitter.com/hXnIN7ZGap — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 31, 2024

“Aint no back n forth,” shared the mother of two, alluding to who the top female artist is. Other hits part of her staggering 7 diamond certifications also include “Love the Way You Lie,” “We Found Love,” and, fittingly, “Diamonds.”

While fans celebrate the Grammy winner’s success, they also anticipate more news of his highly-anticipated next project. Since the 2016 release of her critically acclaimed album “Anti,” the singer took a significant break from music. She has become a greater figure in the beauty and fashion industry, which took off after she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017.

However, Rihanna is not done chasing diamonds yet with additional reports of a comeback tour in the works. Despite this, the singer has been quite busy growing her businesses and family. She gave birth to son Riot, her second with rapper ASAP Rocky, in August 2023. The working mom also expanded Fenty Beauty into the skin care realm, while still remaining the face of her lingerie and athleisure brand, Savage X.

While her priorities continue to expand, Rihanna made sure to celebrate herself and the music that helped shape her career.

RELATED CONTENT: Fake AI Photos Of Rihanna At Met Gala Trick Social Media Users