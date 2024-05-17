Women by Stacy Jackson Georgia High Schooler Awarded Over $14M In College Scholarships, Accepted Into Over 200 Schools The high school senior announced her decision to accept a full scholarship to attend college at High Point University in North Carolina.









Liberty County (GA) High School senior Madison Crowell has garnered national attention after she earned over $14 million in college scholarships and was accepted into 231 schools.

The 18-year-old prodigy has decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a physical therapist at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. According to the university, which has granted Crowell a full tuition scholarship, she amassed an impressive $14,790,695 in academic merit scholarships.

“I wanted to apply to as many schools as I did…because I’m coming from a low-income area of Georgia and so I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it’s possible to get accepted into not only just local schools,” she told Good Morning America.

During a ceremony on May 1, the scholarship recipient announced her college decision. “Choosing to attend High Point for the next four years is something that I believe to be one of the best decisions of my life,” Crowell said.

Dr. Nido Qubein, President of HPU, said, “The sky is not the limit for her, and when she comes to High Point University, we know she’ll be a leader. We know she’ll make amazing things happen. We’re here to resource her, cheer her on and celebrate her victory.”

At HPU, Crowell plans to major in exercise sciences; she wants to earn a doctorate in physical therapy. She will also join the Bonner Leaders program, which connects students with local nonprofits and social innovation projects.

President Joe Biden congratulated Crowell, saying she is one of the reasons he was so “optimistic about the future.” Ahead of her college pursuits, the accomplished student has already been highly involved at Liberty County High, serving as Class of 2024 vice president, a varsity cheerleader, student ambassador, basketball team manager, National Honors Society member, and yearbook managing editor.

Crowell advises fellow high schoolers ahead of their college journeys to prioritize self-care, to stay organized, and to always keep a positive outlook during the process. GMA noted that the student and her mother utilized a shared digital spreadsheet to track applications, contacts, and scholarships, creating a one-stop resource that was an easy reference.

