Madonna’s Son Reveals ‘Scavenging’ Lifestyle After Moving Out Of Mom’s New York Luxe Crib

Madonna’s son, David Banda, is getting a taste of how the other half lives. He revealed on social media that he’s “scavenging” for food since moving out of his mom’s New York City luxury crib.

Banda got real about his living conditions while on Instagram live. According to Page Six, the nepo baby wants to learn how to make it on his own. He called the ordeal “lovely,” despite not knowing if he’ll eat everyday.

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging,” he said on Instagram Live. “It’s fun to be young.”

The 18-year-old is taking it all in good fun. He currently resides in the Bronx and paying his way by teaching guitar lessons. However, a stark difference remains from his previous lifestyle.

His mom’s Upper East Side mansion is reportedly worth $32.5 million. According to Hello!, the abode boasts over 16,000 square feet, complete with 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The home fits Madonna’s big family, as the 65-year-old has six kids in total.

Despite the luxury accommodations, Banda prefers to rough it up as he embarks on adulthood. Currently living with his girlfriend, Maria Atuesta, Banda is happy with his new housing situation.

He continued, “I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it.”

Despite Banda moving on from mommy’s house, he still remains tight with his superstar parent. Since his adoption from the Home of Hope Orphanage in Mchinji, Malawi, Madonna has fostered a knack for music within her son.

This past year, Banda played in the band for his mom’s Celebration Tour, in which Madonna wanted all her musically-inspired children to take part in.

“Because The Celebration Tour is a retrospective of my life, I thought it made perfect sense to include all of my children still living with me in the show,” she told W Magazine. “As they all dance, and play musical instruments, and have been doing so for years. David has played guitar since he was a child.”

Now that the tour has concluded, Banda is paving a new way for himself. While that may include struggling to find meals, Banda seems proud of his journey as he makes his own name.