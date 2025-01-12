General by Daniel Johnson MAGA Thinks Black Men Helping Save Items During California Wildfires Are Looters, Because Of Course They Do In reality, the men were attempting to save items from a relative's home before it completely burned down.







After a video on social media showing a pair of Black men taking items from a house on fire began making the rounds, the truth got lost as MAGA Republicans and other users affiliated with right-wingers began asserting that the men were looters. In reality, the men were attempting to save items from a relative’s home before it completely burned down.

MAGA out here lying about Black people looting during these California fires, just like they LIED about Haitian immigrants eating pets!



MAGA is a disease and these creatures are irredeemable and void of a soul. pic.twitter.com/3I9MOxh2IG — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) January 11, 2025

Because they’re Black, they must be looting? This isn’t an honest mistake.



Spread the truth, not lies: These people were not looters. This footage is from KTLA News, where the homeowner explained that her brothers and friends were helping her move belongings out of her burned… pic.twitter.com/QQ7I9qySbw — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 10, 2025

According to Newsweek, leaders in California, both local and state, have been vocal about their desire to punish looters, and in local media outlet interviews, some Californians, most notably white women, have indicated that they believe there is widespread looting occurring as people’s homes burn down.

White people and natural disasters spew the same rhetoric every single time. Instead of focusing on the fact that thousands of people lost all they ever had, it’s always about looting and protecting their wealth. https://t.co/jUFJ5A5liu — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) January 10, 2025

Per KTLA, who originally broadcast the footage that had been taken out of context to fit a racist narrative online, the owner of the home that was shown burning told the outlet in an interview that the men were her brothers who were trying to help her.

The KTLA interview which gives context about what was really happening. They were helping her, not looting. pic.twitter.com/4f10Fdykf4 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 10, 2025

“They told us to leave and we got what we could,” the woman who owned the home said. “We have dogs, we have animals…We just got what we could get, that’s all we could do. We’ve got to start over.”

In response to the panic over looting, users on social media pointed to reports from outlets like The LA Times that experts predicted that in the wake of the wildfires ravaging California, rent is expected to skyrocket, an example of disaster capitalism.

However, the people spreading falsehoods about two Black men trying to help their sister save belongings from a house fire, of course, most likely aren’t concerned about disaster capitalism. And, their spreading a false and racist narrative about Black people has gone viral.

Meanwhile, according to NBC, the fires have killed at least 16 people and destroed entire communities and more than 12,000 structures.

