MAGA Is Mad About Being Mocked In Black Jeopardy Skit

MAGA supporters were offended by the return of a Tom Hanks character mocking them on a Saturday Night Live skit.

The popular “Black Jeopardy” skit made a comeback during SNL’s 50th anniversary special Feb. 15. While it first debuted in 2014, its rendition two years later saw Tom Hanks in the role of a MAGA supporter named Doug. During his version, Doug refused to shake the hands of the host, another character played by SNL cast member Kenan Thompson.

“How ya doing Darnell,” began Hanks in a signature southern accent for the role.

After guessing the square under “Live From New York” correctly, Doug proceeded to speak on why more people should have attended church to prevent the country’s current state.

“Speaking of church, can I say something? If more folks went to church, we wouldn’t be in this mess were in now,” asserted Hanks as the character.

After agreeing with him, Thompson’s character offered once again to shake Doug’s hand. However, just as the MAGA lover did before, he hesitated and backed away out of initial fear of doing so.

“Thank you my brother,” said a scared Doug after finally giving in to the handshake. “Maybe I’ll start a show for you to come on and maybe we’ll call it ‘White Jeopardy.'”

Thompson’s character quickly responded, “We don’t need it.”

While Hanks’ character’s return fared well with SNL’s left-leaning viewers, many conservative commentators felt offended by the actor’s depiction of MAGA supporters. Link Lauren, a conservative and former advisor to RFK Jr., posted on X about the “tired trope” that Doug displays.

Tom Hanks just came out on SNL in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a black man’s hand.



This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show… pic.twitter.com/PlSc7gmiJ0 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 17, 2025

“This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter,” shared Lauren.

“Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites. The current Republican Party is a big tent coalition compromised of many former Democrats. Good riddance, SNL!”

Lauren continued on his rant over the “Black Jeopardy” skit which featured Hanks for less than a minute. Lauren went on Fox News to further explain his thoughts on the character.

SNL hasn’t been funny in years. And that Tom Hanks sketch showed exactly what liberal elites think of hardworking Americans.



Thanks for having me @tracegallagher! https://t.co/VhHxvGcRIH pic.twitter.com/77bShKzr6C — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 18, 2025

He added, ” SNL hasn’t been funny in years. And that Tom Hanks sketch showed exactly what liberal elites think of hardworking Americans.”

Another conservative X user, identified as the Texan Constitutionalist, spoke about the “disgrace” of excluding those who aligned with MAGA.

It didn’t take @nbc long to insult Trump voters by putting Tom Hanks on with an all black cast acting dumb and racist in a MAGA hat. It was rather disgusting. What a tool. What a disgrace @nbcsnl to decide to exclude an audience of millions who grew up watching your programming. pic.twitter.com/uEmG4aEm0Y — texanconstitutionalist (@texanconstitut1) February 17, 2025

“It didn’t take @nbc long to insult Trump voters by putting Tom Hanks on with an all black cast acting dumb and racist in a MAGA hat,” detailed the post. “It was rather disgusting. What a tool. What a disgrace @nbcsnl to decide to exclude an audience of millions who grew up watching your programming.”

Fellow MAGA supporters continued bashing the sketch comedy show for its stereotypical depiction of the average Trump voter. As others deemed that “no one laughed” or that “nobody watches” SNL, it remains evident that Doug’s inclusion struck a particular nerve with the MAGA base.

