Far-Right Utah Pastor Calls For Biblical-Style Executions Of 'Rebellious' Young Black Men







Brian Sauvé, a far-right Christian nationalist pastor in Utah, is making headlines for saying that young “rebellious” Black men needed to be executed.

In a recent episode of his podcast The King’s Hall, Sauvé and Eric Conn, another far-right Christian nationalist pastor at Refuge Church in Utah, discussed the killing of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was murdered earlier this year on a Charlotte metro train by a Black man later reported to be mentally ill.

The two pastors blamed the crime on “Black culture” and called for the state to execute “rebellious” young Black men, citing the Old Testament.

“I think it’s something like five percent of Black males are murderers,” Sauvé said. “If you take that and then you took a law like Deuteronomy 21, which is a just law that got enacted through Moses; the law was that if you had a rebellious son, you have a child who’s coming up into their manhood and they’re rebellious, they don’t listen—he lists some characteristics—and even though they’re disciplined, they will not turn, he says the father is to bring them out into the town square, this is a rebellious son, and then they stone him to death. They kill him.”

Conn said armed robbers would qualify for stoning.

“Oh, absolutely,” Sauvé agreed. “Armed robber, all the ghetto culture; basically, take ghetto culture, it would describe this to a T. If you did that over three generations, how much violent crime would you have in the third and fourth generation? Much, much less.”

Sauvé further claimed the problem stemmed from “Blacks” in positions of power, singling out “the several Black women who were involved in releasing Decarlos [Brown], the murderer in the city of Charlotte,” he said.

“In this case, [we have] the double whammy of Black female judges [and] politicians who have appointed these sorts of people,” Sauvé said. “If you look at who appointed the judge and the judge that released them, it’s two Black women. And what did they do? They said, ‘Oh, it’s mental health, it’s homelessness, it’s this, it’s that. It’s not a criminal tendency of Black males that needs to be cut off through the wielding of the sword by the civil magistrate.'”

Sauvé and Conn are closely aligned with racist Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon, having appeared multiple times at his conferences and on his podcast.

