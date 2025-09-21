News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman MAGA Rappers Drop New Track Glorifying Lynching, Face Immediate Backlash The song made rounds on social media, with hordes of critics bashing its offensive lyrical content that blatantly suggests lynching people.







Two MAGA-affliated rappers have released a new “Lynching Anthem” that has garnered intense pushback by the Black community and others.

JJ Lawhorn and Forgiato Blow released the song “Good vs. Evil” as its lyrics described one of the most heinous acts against the Black community. The song made rounds on social media, with hordes of critics bashing its offensive lyrical content that blatantly suggests lynching people.

The so-called rappers talk about hanging someone with rope from a tree, quite vividly, making light of the horrific act that sought to dehumanize its victims.

“We need a big tall tree and a short piece of rope / hang ‘em up high at sundown,” detailed its lyrics. “Leave ’em swinging so the folks all know / you don’t mess around in our town.”

According to the NAACP records, around 4,743 lynching occurred in the United States from 1882 to 1968. Typically carried out by “lawless mobs” of racist white people, lynchings were a means to “terrorize and control” Black people, most commonly in the American South.

The song made others highlight a recent hanging-induced death of Demartravion “Trey” Reed. The Delta State University student was found dead hanging on a tree at his Mississippi school’s campus. The state also historically has the highest amount of lynchings recorded.

While police determined no foul play as of yet on Reed’s death, others still believe the circumstances point to the young man’s lynching. Given this, and especially after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, critics emphasized how this viral song promotes violence against the Black community.

3 days ago @ForgiatoBlow47 makes a song about lynching and then yesterday a black man is lynched at his college. what else do you call this other than a call for violence? https://t.co/wpl7UQd8To pic.twitter.com/Wy8MhwuZLV — jazyn (@notjasond100) September 16, 2025



“3 days ago @ForgiatoBlow47 makes a song about lynching and then yesterday a black man is lynched at his college. what else do you call this other than a call for violence,” questioned one X user.

The song’s release also eerily aligns with the killing of Kirk, as tensions surrounding racial violence have heightened, as Kirk used his platform to uphold white supremacist ideologies. Now, his “freedom fight” has become a call-to-action for the MAGA masses, with threats against Black people becoming bolder and more commonplace, especially through this new song.

The song’s production, unsurprisingly, also takes inspiration from trap music. Black southern rap artists pioneered the sub-genre of Hip Hop.

“This is why we can’t let conservatives have anything that comes from black America cause why he singing LYNCH MUSIC OVER TRAP BEATS,” wrote another commenter.

However, naysayers also noted how these men could post this alarming song with no legal consequences for promoting the violent act. On the other hand, those on the left have faced silencing for expressing their disdain for Kirk.

Now, the world will see if these men face any repercussions for voicing their opinions and art on the illegal and evil practice.

