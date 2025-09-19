Law Enforcement Investigating Rope Found Hanging From Tree Outside APEX Museum In Atlanta

A troubling scene was discovered outside the APEX museum in Atlanta, after workers found a rope hanging from a tree, which was visible to the public.

According to 11 Alive, law enforcement started an investigation after the discovery of the hanging rope from a tree outside the APEX Museum, next to the campus of Georgia State University. The Atlanta Police Department, along with the Georgia Homeland Security, is investigating the incident, but has stopped short of labeling the rope a noose. However, the speculation is inferred, especially with the current political climate.

The police department gave a statement saying, “Officers are investigating the circumstances. At this time, there is nothing significant to report.”

Dan Moore, Jr., who is the President and CEO of APEX Museum, took to social media after the discovery of the hanging rope.

“For Black communities in the United States, a noose is a symbol of terror representing lynchings, hatred, racial violence, and a system that once publicly sanctioned the murder of Blacks to enforce white supremacy. Placed beside a museum dedicated to Black life and resilience, the rope reads as an act of intimidation: a clear message intended to wound…silence…and to remind people that the same threats and violence of our country’s past can be conjured in the present.”

He added that we must be resilient as a community against the purported symbol of fear that has been placed near an institution that reminds us of America’s racist history. Although the sight of a rope hanging has typically been a symbol of racism and hate, Homeland Security refused to call the rope a “noose,” despite the supposed meaning behind the hanging rope. Still, it was kept as evidence for the investigation.

“It was deemed not to be a ‘noose’”’ by Homeland Security and has since been removed from the premises for evidence.”

Kyler Winston-Kendricks, who is employed at the museum, stated that this incident occurred right before the commemoration of the 1906 (Atlanta) race massacre.

