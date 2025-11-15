Business by Mary Spiller Magic Johnson Enterprises Promotes Alexia Grevious Henderson To President Henderson has been part of Magic Johnson Enterprises since 2017.







Magic Johnson Enterprises has appointed Alexia Grevious Henderson as its new president, marking a major leadership transition within the company’s top ranks. The promotion, effective immediately, positions Henderson at the helm of a growing portfolio of investments, partnerships, and community-focused initiatives guided by Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s longstanding vision.

As reported by Fox 59, Henderson has been part of MJE since 2017, arriving as senior manager of marketing and communications before climbing through multiple leadership roles. Most recently, she served as vice president of strategic partnerships and marketing, overseeing relationships with corporate partners, fulfilling contract obligations, and leading brand-building efforts across the organization.

Magic Johnson praised her contributions, saying, “Alexia’s leadership, creativity, and strategic thinking have been instrumental in driving revenue and elevating our brand.” He added that “she is one of the brightest young minds in today’s business world” and credited her with consistently “overdelivering” to uphold MJE’s standards of excellence. Johnson described her ascent to president as a “well-deserved role.”

Before joining MJE, Henderson built experience in sports and communications at major institutions. She previously worked as corporate communications manager for the Washington Commanders — then known as the Washington Redskins — and began her career with the NCAA in Indianapolis. Her work in the industry has earned recognition as part of Sports Business Journal’s “30 New Voices Under 30” and Diverse Representation’s “Top Ten to Watch in 2022.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Henderson dedicates time to community-focused efforts. She sits on the board of A.Bevy, a nonprofit that helps young adults explore their purpose through arts and education programs.

A South Carolina native, Henderson holds a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and an MBA from Pepperdine University. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Aaron.

Founded by Magic Johnson, MJE has built a reputation for championing economic empowerment and community development, particularly in underserved communities. Its investments span entertainment, sports, real estate, and technology—sectors Henderson will now oversee as she leads the next phase of the company’s growth.

Her appointment reflects both continuity and the company’s ongoing commitment to developing young leadership within its ranks, a hallmark of Johnson’s approach to business and community advancement.

RELATED CONTENT: Magic Johnson Enterprises Acquires Equitrust Life Insurance Co.



