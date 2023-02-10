Magic Johnson Says Grammys Disrespected Beyoncé

The Grammys should have done more for Beyoncé, according to this legend.

NBA great Magic Johnson recently took to social media to call out the Grammys for its underwhelming celebration of Beyoncé after she broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time.

According to Billboard, the former Lakers great and business giant went on his Twitter page to voice his perspective in a series of tweets.

“Over the weekend I was very disappointed with the lack of tribute and recognition the Recording Academy showed Beyoncé after she became the most decorated artist in Grammy history with 32 Grammy awards,” the former all-time assists king in the NBA wrote Wednesday.

Grammys host Trevor Noah and late-night host James Corden presented Beyoncé with the record-setting best dance/electronic album award.

“It should have been a much bigger moment and celebration for her, her family, and her fans from around the world,” Johnson added. “I don’t know if something can be done but to me, it was extremely disrespectful to Beyoncé and all of her work as an artist.”

Johnson compared Beyoncé’s moment with LeBron James’ record-breaking moment Tuesday when he surpassed former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record of 38,387 points. The NBA paused the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to project a video in honor of James in the arena, as the scoreboards flashed the words “LeBron James—NBA All-Time Leading Scorer.”

“THAT is what a real tribute to celebrate a historic moment should look like,” Johnson tweeted about the NBA’s gesture for James.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Beyoncé took home four new Grammy awards on Sunday, bringing her total to 32 (the same number Johnson wore in his NBA career), surpassing late classical conductor Georg Solti‘s record.

The “Break My Soul” singer was nominated for nine Grammys this year.