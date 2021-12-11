Mahershala Ali is ‘Humbled and So Encouraged By’ Wesley Snipes Saying He ‘Will Do Great’ as Blade

By now, most of the world knows that there will be a remake of Marvel Comics’ Blade which was popularized by Wesley Snipes when he played the role of the title character. In the latest version of the movie series, Mahershala Ali will take on the role made famous by Snipes.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Ali commented on receiving Snipes’ endorsement to replace him in the title role. A Twitter user wished Ali luck in taking over the role but also saying that he may have a hard time outdoing Snipes’ performance. Snipes, reacting to the Tweet states that Ali “will do great” in the role.

Best of luck to Mahershala Ali who’s gonna smash it I’m sure as blade but he’s gonna have a hard time outdoing Wesley Snipes pic.twitter.com/t0LskryhVE — jamie barraclough (@jamiebarraclou5) November 10, 2021

He will do great 🙏🏿 https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021



Charlamagne Tha God questioned Ali about Snipes writing the response and how did he feel when he saw that Tweet.

Ali said, “Man, you know, humbled and so encouraged by that. Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that. So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother.”

