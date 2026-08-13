Mahisha Dellinger Combs Out A Small Part Of An Estimated $4B Natural Haircare Industry

Mahisha Dellinger is the founder and CEO of CURLS Beauty Brands, a business BLACK ENTERPRISE has introduced to its audience many times since she started it more than 20 years ago. And as BE recognizes Black Business Month, we’re excerpting a Beyond the Hype episode featuring Dellinger, who talks about her entrepreneurial journey.

Mahisha Dellinger’s products have a journey of their own

Starting her business through e-commerce, Dellinger’s products have since appeared in major retail outlets such as Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger’s. Her advice to young people wanting to take entrepreneurial ventures comes from her own experience. Go after something you’re passionate about. But do your due diligence to make sure what you think is a good business is actually a sustainable one.

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