Maia Campbell Returns To Public Eye With Glowing Social Media Return And A Wish







Beloved ’90s actress Maia Campbell shook the internet on April 13 when she returned to social media. Best known for her roles in In The House, Sister Sister, and South Central, Campbell discussed her career prospects after a hiatus from the public sphere.

Over the weekend, Campbell dropped a photo of herself on Instagram, smiling with celebrity hair and makeup artist Jayson Glenn.

It was Campbell’s first photo on Instagram since May 2017, and her healthy glow drew an outpouring of support from her longtime fans.

In response, Campbell posted a video on Instagram to confirm that she has been doing well. She captioned the post, “Thank you all for the love and support. More to come.”

In the video, she began, “Hey everybody! Thanks for checking in and wondering if I’m OK. I’m doing great! I just wanted you to know that.”

She continued to drop some hints about what her future projects might look like, revealing that she hopes to work with Tyler Perry to produce a movie based on her mother, Bebe Moore Campbell’s 2005 book, 72 Hour Hold..

“It was a monumental book for me. It was a New York Times bestseller, and July is Mental Health Awareness Month, so I’m still on that campaign,” she said.

Campbell concluded the heartfelt video by thanking her fans for their continued support and asking for people to keep sending prayers her way as she pushes forward in the recovery journey.

“Keep me up in prayer, and thank you for praying for me,” she stated. “And I’m going to do my best to keep you guys happy. I’ll see you soon. Bye!”

Campbell was iconic in the ’90s due to her natural beauty and charm on hit sitcoms. However, she fell from the public eye after she began using drugs. In a journey that she has openly discussed, Campbell battled with addiction and spent time in jail. After appearing on Iyanla’s Fix My Life, she seemed to fall from the public eye.

