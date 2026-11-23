Photo by Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg Money by Sidnee Michelle Major Banks Warn Customers Could Be Liable For AI Mistakes Citi issued a similar warning through its website and mobile app, notifying customers that they could be held liable for errors made by AI assistants.







Major U.S. banks are warning customers they could be held financially responsible for mistakes made by artificial intelligence (AI) agents accessing their accounts, raising concerns about consumer protections as the technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday financial transactions, Business Insider reports.

JPMorgan Chase, Citi, and Ally Bank are among the financial institutions cautioning customers about potential losses from AI-powered tools that make purchases, transfer money, or perform other tasks on their behalf, the outlet reports.

In a November email, Ally Bank warned customers that AI services could misunderstand instructions, generate inaccurate information, or take unintended actions, potentially resulting in significant financial losses.

Citi issued a similar warning through its website and mobile app, notifying customers that they could be held liable for errors made by AI assistants.

Chase also cautioned customers that authorized transactions might not be reversible if their financial information is misused.

The warnings come as AI agents evolve beyond generating text and answering questions to independently completing tasks, including booking travel, shopping online, and managing financial activities.

According to TechCrunch, Citi recently updated its online user agreement to clarify that customers who authorize third-party AI agents to access their accounts are responsible for activity conducted through those tools.

The growing concerns extend beyond financial losses. Banks have also warned customers against sharing usernames, passwords, and security codes with third-party AI platforms, citing potential cybersecurity risks.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon addressed the issue during an October earnings call, warning that allowing outside AI agents into banking systems could pose risks to customers and financial institutions.

Retailers are also responding to the emerging technology. Target has updated its customer agreement to classify purchases made through AI agents as customer-authorized transactions, while Amazon has restricted certain automated shopping tools over safety concerns.

The developments highlight growing questions about accountability as financial institutions and retailers establish policies governing AI-assisted transactions.

However, banks’ liability warnings do not automatically override federal consumer protection laws, which may provide safeguards for certain unauthorized electronic transactions.

As AI agents gain greater access to consumers’ financial information, the warnings underscore the importance of understanding the risks associated with granting automated tools control over personal accounts.

RELATED CONTENT: AI Is Changing What Employers Look For In Job Candidates