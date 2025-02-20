Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s ‘Not All Hood’ Podcast Launches ‘More Than A Month’ Black History Series Malcolm-Jamal Warner wants to celebrate and spread love in the Black community beyond Black History Month.







Malcolm-Jamal Warner is using his Not All Hood (NAH) podcast to launch an event series to spread love in the Black community beyond Black History Month.

NAH started its “NAH, More Than A Month” Black history series last week with an inspiring episode featuring Dr. Joy DeGruy, author of Posttraumatic Slave Syndrome. The conversation focused on the importance of fostering “Hope and Unity” in today’s sociopolitical landscape.

After the announcement of the extended series on Tuesday, Warner and his NAH co-host, award-winning journalist and TV personality Candace Kelley, sat down with Stacey Abrams (pen name Selena Montgomery) to discuss romance and the significance of novels that celebrate Black love. As part of the Black History series, Warner and Kelley will engage with the community through live social media events, discussions, and in-person gatherings.

Warner began NAH in June 2024 to explore the diverse experiences and identities of Black Americans through conversation, compelling guests, and discussions that show Black people are “Not All Hood.” Blending pop culture, music, and breaking news, the podcast explores the evolution, joy, and triumphs of Black identity, celebrating its diverse expressions while offering intellectual depth and affirmation.

Warner is building upon themes of Black pride he explored in his 2022 Grammy-nominated album, Hiding In Plain View. Featuring Dr. Daniel Black (of Clark Atlanta University), the album explores universal human experiences of vulnerability. Through NAH, Warner is able to share more of his personal story and insight into life as a Black American.

“This is the most vulnerable I’ve ever been,” Warner said in a statement. “The media keeps trying to tell us who we are, but the Black experience is not universal. This show will highlight the journeys and versions of Black confirmation…”

Fans can catch up on past episodes, which feature insightful discussions on topic such as Black masculinity, love, media representation, and more. Guests have included Lamman Rucker, Bill Duke, and Raheem DeVaughn.

RELATED CONTENT: Robin L. Washington Named Salesforce’s New COFO Amid Company’s Transformation Into Agentic Era

