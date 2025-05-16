Politics by Sharelle B. McNair DNC’s Malcolm Kenyatta Airs Out David Hogg For Having ‘Casual Relationship With The Truth’ Kenyatta said he tried his hardest to stay out of the conversation but said it was Hogg’s comments that frustrated him and “pushed him over the edge.”







There is animosity brewing among the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta called out his fellow vice chair, David Hogg, over the response to a call for them to run for their positions again, The Hill reported.

During a vote by the DNC’s Credentials Committee on May 12, the group supported a motion to nullify the results of the February 2025 election that resulted in Hogg and Kenyatta being elected vice chairs. Former candidate Kalyn Free argued in a complaint filed months before the election that having a combined ballot for both positions over holding elections separately was a violation of the DNC’s rules.

The committee agreed.

However, Hogg inserted himself in the argument, claiming the decision should be viewed against the recent backlash he received after his group, Leaders We Deserve, openly endorsed Sen. Robert Peters in Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District race. Hogg leaned on “generational change” throughout the Democratic party and claimed he wouldn’t be supporting challenges from supporters of President Donald Trump.

While Kenyatta said he tried his hardest to stay out of the conversation, he said it was Hogg’s comments that frustrated him and “pushed him over the edge.” “David has a very casual relationship with the truth. And he has not been truthful on so many points that have been raised on this show. But David’s first statement out of the gate was, ‘Here’s the Democratic Party doing some maniacal thing to push me out because of what he’s doing with his PAC,’” Kenyatta told MSNBC’s Symone Sanders during an interview.

“David knows that that is not true.”

According to Newsweek, Kenyatta claims Hogg knew in advance about the rules reforms package before speaking publicly about his initiative to elect young leaders. “And then he goes on ‘Bill Maher,’ he goes on wherever he goes, and says that these reforms are a way to muzzle me. So how do you say to people that I’m going to reform the Democratic Party when you have such a tenuous connection to the facts,” Kenyatta asked.

On X, Pennsylvania’s 181st district representative expressed frustration over even having to address the elephant in the room instead of doing the work for the people, as the Republican party is seeking to get rid of Medicaid.

A number of supporters thanked Kenyatta for being transparent and not allowing Hogg to create a different narrative. “Proud of you for speaking up and not letting him own the narrative. You deserved better, but also understand the assignment. Keep your head up!,” @tify330 wrote.

Despite Kenyatta speaking out, Hogg said he refuses to go “back-and-forth” about the situation and doesn’t take what people say personally, “even if they try to make it personal.” “This is purely about a strategic disagreement and should be treated as such because we’re all on the same side here,” he said.

“It’s about how do we create the strongest Democratic Party possible?”

