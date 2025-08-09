Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Former NBA Guard Malik Beasley Evicted From Luxury Apartment Amid Federal Gambling Probe Although Beasley has not yet been charged with a crime, he is being investigated as part of a federal gambling probe







The hits to former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley keep coming, this time via an Aug. 9 order mandating his eviction from his $7,000 a month luxury apartment in The Stott, a 38-story skyscraper located near downtown Detroit. Although Beasley has not yet been charged with a crime, he is also being investigated as part of a federal gambling probe.

Axios reports that Beasley owes $23,220 in back rent and fees to the Stotts — now owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert — on top of more than $8 million in debt to a marketing firm, a lender for professional athletes, and other creditors, despite earning about $60 million over his NBA career.

As ESPN reported, Beasley has been sued twice by his landlord in Michigan’s 36th District Court, although the first case was dismissed in March, the second suit was successful after Beasley failed to show up. Beasley is also the third NBA player to be investigated by the Eastern District of New York during the past 18 months for gambling allegations.

Beasley’s allegations stem from the 2023-2024 season when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Steve Haney, his lawyer in the gambling lawsuit, “An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”

Pablo Torre, the investigative sports journalist at the center of several big sports stories, including unveiling a decision regarding the NFL’s collusion that a judge ruled was only not collusion in technical terms that the league wanted buried, is also responsible for breaking the Malik Beasley betting scandal story wide open.

Torre uncovered that a mysterious X user named “Moose” first hinted that Beasley would be the next player under investigation, without directly naming him, in a series of posts. Moose mentioned Johntay Porter and Terry Rozier, then obscured Beasley’s name with asterisks, which still made the implication clear. Torre reported that Moose is allegedly the cousin of a suspected co-conspirator in the Johntay Porter case.

Before the news of Beasley’s investigation hit, he had parlayed one of his best seasons into a discussion with the Pistons regarding a three-year $42 million deal with the organization to remain in Detroit.

As the investigation unfolds, discussions with NBA teams appear to have paused, and broader conversations have resurfaced about the potential downsides of legalized sports gambling, particularly as professional leagues embrace it while restricting player participation.

For his part, Torre addressed how the influence of sports betting sponsorships affected him as a journalist during a recent appearance on Semafor Media’s Mixed Signals podcast, “In the back of my head … we [did] have this full free reign to do whatever we want, [but] it would have gotten increasingly uncomfortable for us to investigate sports gambling with a partner that basically needed to, like, take its logo off the episode. It would be a strange dance,” Torre noted.

